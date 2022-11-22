scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days; UN terms it ‘deeply regrettable’

Among those killed are four Syrians, three Pakistanis, three Jordanians, and seven Saudis, UN spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell told a Geneva press briefing

In 2018, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had said that the country was overhauling its justice system and limiting its use of death sentence. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences since November 10, taking the total executions this year in the kingdom to 144.

UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said this is a record high of total capital punishments in Saudi Arabia in a year. Calling the executions “deeply regrettable,” she said among those killed are four Syrians, three Pakistanis, three Jordanians, and seven Saudis.

“The resumption of executions for drug-related offences in Saudi Arabia is a deeply regrettable step, all the more so coming just days after a wide majority of States in the UN General Assembly called for a moratorium on the death penalty worldwide. Imposing the death penalty for drug offences is incompatible with international norms and standards,” read a statement by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The statement further said that reports claim a Jordanian man Hussein abo al-Kheir may be at risk of imminent execution and urged the Saudi government to halt the action.

In March this year, Saudi authorities had executed 81 men in one day, its largest mass execution in years despite recent promises to curtail its use of death penalty, according to the Human Rights Watch. The number of executed even surpassed the toll of a January 1980 mass execution of 63 militants convicted of seizing the Grand Mosque in Mecca in 1979, the worst-ever militant attack to target the kingdom and Islam’s holiest site.

In 2018, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had said that the country was overhauling its justice system and limiting its use of death sentence. He had said that his administration was looking at implementing capital punishment for those guilty of murder or manslaughter.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 09:48:11 pm
