Saudi Arabia’s oil pipeline bypassing Hormuz damaged in Iranian attack: Report

Saudi Arabia’s crucial East-West oil pipeline, currently its only outlet for crude exports, was hit in an Iranian attack and other facilities in the kingdom were also targeted, an industry source ⁠told ​Reuters on Wednesday.

The pipeline was diverting around 7 million barrels per day (bpd) from the kingdom’s oil heartland ​in the ​east to the Red Sea ⁠port of Yanbu after Iran effectively shuttered the Strait ‌of Hormuz, trapping huge volumes of oil and gas and sending world energy markets skyrocketing.

Flows through the pipeline are expected to be affected, the source said, adding damage was being ⁠assessed. That ⁠could exacerbate what experts have called the world’s worst energy crisis.