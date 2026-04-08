Saudi Arabia’s oil pipeline bypassing Hormuz damaged in Iranian attack: Report

The pipeline was diverting around 7 million barrels per day from the kingdom's oil heartland ​in the ​east to the Red Sea ⁠port of Yanbu after Iran effectively shuttered the Strait ‌of Hormuz

By: Reuters
1 min readUpdated: Apr 8, 2026 07:06 PM IST
oil refinery, saudi arabia, iranThe Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery operates in Kuwait. (AP Photo/ Representational)
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Saudi Arabia’s crucial East-West oil pipeline, currently its only outlet for crude exports, was hit in an Iranian attack and other facilities in the kingdom were also targeted, an industry source ⁠told ​Reuters on Wednesday.

The pipeline was diverting around 7 million barrels per day (bpd) from the kingdom’s oil heartland ​in the ​east to the Red Sea ⁠port of Yanbu after Iran effectively shuttered the Strait ‌of Hormuz, trapping huge volumes of oil and gas and sending world energy markets skyrocketing.

Flows through the pipeline are expected to be affected, the source said, adding damage was being ⁠assessed. That ⁠could exacerbate what experts have called the world’s worst energy crisis.

Aramco ⁠uses ‌about 2 million bpd ​domestically, leaving roughly 5 million ‌bpd for export. Yanbu loadings averaged a near-capacity 4.6 million bpd ‌in the week ​starting ​March ​23, shipping data shows, despite attacks targeting the hub on ​March 19.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ⁠said in a statement on Wednesday it hit several targets across the region with missiles ‌and ⁠drones, including what it called oil facilities of American companies ​in Yanbu.

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