Saudi Arabia East-West oil pipeline system hit

Saudi’s Ministry of Energy posted to its website on Friday that the pipeline had been attacked and “was shut down as a precautionary measure.”

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readSep 12, 2026 12:55 AM IST
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A Saudi Arabian oil pipeline system was hit by by projectiles on Thursday, as per two US officials, reported CNN.

An early analysis found that pump stations, which are located next to the pipeline itself, were hit, one of the US officials said.

According news agency Anadolu Ajansı, Saudi’s Ministry of Energy posted to its website that the pipeline had been attacked and “was shut down as a precautionary measure.”

The East-West pipeline carries crude from Saudi Arabia’s eastern oil-producing region to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, allowing exports to bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

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