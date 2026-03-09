Watch | Target, set, destroyed: Saudi Arabia releases video of drone interceptions

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Ministry of Defence in Saudi Arabia shared a video showing a slew of drones being intercepted one after the other. This comes on the day when a projectile hit a residential area in Al-Kharj city, killing two, including one Indian national and injuring 12.

The clip shared on X from the official account of the Ministry of Defence in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia showed drones hovering over the West Asian country. Target is being set and the drones are intercepted swiftly, followed by an explosion.

Footage shows Saudi air defenses intercepting and destroying a number of drones launched toward the Kingdom in recent days.#SaudiMOD pic.twitter.com/G41HjOsm1H — وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) March 8, 2026

The Saudi civil defence said in a post on X, without mentioning Iran, that an unspecified “military projectile” had hit a residential area in Al-Kharj, killing two foreign nationals – one Indian and one Bangladeshi – and injuring 12 people.

Since the February 28 killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint attack by the US-Israel, tensions mounted in West Asia. Iran went on to attack US assets in the Middle Eastern countries, destroying the American infrastructure.

The U.S.-Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,332 Iranian civilians and wounded thousands, according to Iran’s U.N. ambassador.

Iranian attacks have killed 10 people in ​Israel. At least six U.S. service members have been killed, with Iran saying on Sunday it had struck U.S. bases in Kuwait. Israel said on Sunday that two of its soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon.