scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Saudi Arabia arrests man over pilgrimage for Queen Elizabeth

Saudi Arabia also bans signs and political slogans from the sacred courtyard for fear of offending Islamic sensibilities.

Saudi police has arrested a Yemeni man for advertising on social media his pilgrimage to Mecca and paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Saudi police arrested a Yemeni man this week after he advertised on social media his pilgrimage to Mecca, where he paid tribute to the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

The pilgrim, who was not identified by name, had posted footage earlier this week that showed him holding a banner honoring the late queen from inside the courtyard of Mecca’s Grand Mosque.

The clip quickly spread online, sparking outrage among devout Muslims and leading to the man’s arrest on Monday for “violating the regulations and instructions” of the holy site.

Security forces referred him to the public prosecutor to face charges.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...

The Grand Mosque, among the holiest sites in Islam, is off-limits to non-Muslims. Saudi Arabia also bans signs and political slogans from the sacred courtyard for fear of offending Islamic sensibilities.

Queen Elizabeth, who died last week, was head of the Church of England.“Umrah for the soul of Queen Elizabeth II, may Allah grant her peace in heaven and accept her among the righteous,” the banner read in English and Arabic.

The mosque’s white-and-gray marble complex is visible behind the Yemeni man. Umrah is the lesser pilgrimage to Mecca, which can performed at any time of the year.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 05:35:21 pm
Next Story

Rare English oak, airtight box to preserve corpse: Know all the details of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi
Qutub Minar case

ASI asks court to impose costs on man claiming ownership of South Delhi

Why an autographed copy of The Catcher in the Rye is expected to get auctioned for thousands of pounds

Why an autographed copy of The Catcher in the Rye is expected to get auctioned for thousands of pounds

Jean-Luc Godard, godfather of French New Wave cinema, dies at 91

Jean-Luc Godard, godfather of French New Wave cinema, dies at 91

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Thane woman held for 'abusive' Facebook comments on Fadnavis' wife

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues
Opinion

Gyanvapi order: The law cannot resolve vexed religious issues

Premium
How to introduce cryptocurrency to parents: A step-by-step guide

How to introduce cryptocurrency to parents: A step-by-step guide

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Scientists discover ‘strange’ diamonds in meteorite from another planet

Can drinking lead to 'alcoholic nose'?

Can drinking lead to 'alcoholic nose'?

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Dark Energy Camera captures 'Lobster Nebula' in stunning red

Dark Energy Camera captures 'Lobster Nebula' in stunning red

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement