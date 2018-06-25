Follow Us:
Sunday, June 24, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Sunday Eye
  • Saudi air defences intercept missiles above capital city Riyadh: Report

Saudi air defences intercept missiles above capital city Riyadh: Report

Saudi Arabia: At least six loud blasts were heard and bright flashes were seen in the sky over Riyadh, and puffs of smoke were visible above the city, a witness said.

By: Reuters | Dubai/riyadh | Updated: June 25, 2018 1:04:20 am
saudi arabia, air missiles, saudi air attack, yemen, houthi militia, yemen fires missile over riyadh, world news, middle east news, indian express At least six loud blasts were heard and bright flashes were seen in the sky over Riyadh, and puffs of smoke were visible above the city, a Reuters witness said. (Files/Representational)
Top News

Saudi Arabia’s air defence forces intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia over Riyadh on Sunday, state-run al-Ikhbariya television said on Sunday. The attack is at least the sixth to target Riyadh since December. The Houthis’ al-Masira television said that rockets were aimed at Saudi defence ministry and other targets in the Saudi capital. Reuters could not verify the report independently. “The missile force confirms that ‘Burkan'(Volcano)rockets hit their targets in Riyadh with high precision,” it added, without specifying.

At least six loud blasts were heard and bright flashes were seen in the sky over Riyadh, and puffs of smoke were visible above the city, a Reuters witness said. There were no reported casualties or damage immediately, but there was shrapnel on a street in the diplomatic quarter where most embassies are located and many foreigners live, a Reuters witness said.

A high security presence was spotted in the neighbourhood, in addition to fire trucks, the witness added. Security personnel prevented people from entering the district. There was no immediate comment from the Saudi authorities or from the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen against the Houthi movement.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now