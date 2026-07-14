Missiles, drones and cancelled flights: Saudi airport attack raises West Asia tensions

Flights to and from Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport were disrupted on Tuesday after Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed a missile and drone attack on the airport, prompting several airlines, including flydubai, Saudia, flynas and Flyadeal, to cancel services. The strike marks a sharp escalation in regional tensions as the US-Iran conflict spills across West Asia.

This came at a time when the Iran-US interim peace agreement is seemingly in tatters amid an escalation between the two countries, with both Washington and Iran trading airstrikes and missiles.

According to multiple media reports, the airlines cancelled several flights operating to and from Abha after the airport was targeted late on Monday.

The aviation disruption came close on the heels of strikes by the United States on Iran early Tuesday, hours after President Donald Trump announced plans to reinstate an American blockade of Iranian ports and levy charges on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran responded by attacking US allies in the region, effectively collapsing a temporary arrangement aimed at easing hostilities and ensuring safe passage through the strategically vital waterway.

flydubai cancels Dubai-Abha services

According to Khaleej Times, flydubai cancelled both its scheduled flights from Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 2 to Abha on Tuesday. The affected departures, scheduled for 10.25 am and 4.05 pm, were removed from the airline’s schedule following operational disruptions at Abha Airport.

A flydubai spokesperson told Khaleej Times that flight FZ811 from Dubai to Abha on Monday was diverted to Taif after the temporary closure of Abha Airport. The airline said passengers were provided refreshments and ground transportation to their final destination.

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The carrier also confirmed that all flights to and from Abha and Najran on Tuesday had been cancelled while it continued monitoring the situation and contacting affected passengers.

According to Arabian Business, the cancellations suspended flydubai’s entire scheduled outbound service to Abha for the day.

Saudi domestic flights also affected

According to multiple reports, Saudi carriers also cancelled several domestic services linked to Abha.

Saudia suspended flights between Abha and Riyadh and Abha and Jeddah, while flynas and Flyadeal cancelled several services to and from Jeddah. Arrivals into Abha from Riyadh and Jeddah were also affected.

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Siasat Daily, citing flight data, reported that at least 10 departures from Abha were cancelled between late morning and early evening on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, passengers travelling between the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport as airlines continue reviewing schedules based on operational conditions.

Houthis claim missile and drone strike

The Iran-backed Houthis said they targeted Abha International Airport with ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles in retaliation for airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport, which they blamed on Saudi Arabia.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said airlines should avoid operating in Saudi airspace until what he described as the blockade on Sanaa airport was lifted.

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According to multiple reports, Saudi Arabia’s air defence systems intercepted ballistic missiles targeting the kingdom’s southern region. No casualties have been reported from the attack.

The strike marks one of the most significant escalations involving Saudi Arabia and the Houthis since a period of relative calm followed the UN-brokered truce in 2022.

India watches developments closely

The latest aviation disruption comes as the wider conflict continues to affect regional security and commercial transport.

India has already been directly impacted by the crisis. An Indian national was killed and 10 other Indian seafarers were injured, including two seriously, after Iranian attacks on two commercial oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly condemned the attacks on MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, which had a total of 30 Indian crew members on board. New Delhi summoned the Iranian deputy envoy, lodged a strong protest and reiterated its call for an immediate halt to attacks on commercial shipping while urging dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and stability in West Asia.

With military tensions continuing to escalate across the region, airlines are expected to keep reviewing operations, raising the possibility of further disruptions to both aviation and maritime traffic in the coming days.