Indian-origin scientist resigns from California’s Salk Institute after sexual misconduct allegations

An Indian-origin scientist, Satchidananda Panda, has reportedly resigned from California’s Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla after a woman researcher raised sexual misconduct allegations. The institute has launched an internal investigation into the accusations.

Panda, who was placed on leave earlier as the institute investigated the sexual misconduct allegations, will step down on August 13 after spending nearly 22 years at the organisation. The Salk Institute confirmed the development, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Who is Satchidananda Panda?

Panda, a prominent biologist, is a professor at the Regulatory Biology Laboratory at the Salk Institute in California. He explores the molecular basis of circadian rhythms, which, refers to our internal 24-hour clock.