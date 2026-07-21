Indian-origin scientist resigns from California’s Salk Institute after sexual misconduct allegations

An Indian-origin scientist, Satchidananda Panda, has reportedly resigned from California’s Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla after a woman researcher raised sexual misconduct allegations. The institute has launched an internal investigation into the accusations.
Panda, who was placed on leave earlier as the institute investigated the sexual misconduct allegations, will step down on August 13 after spending nearly 22 years at the organisation. The Salk Institute confirmed the development, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
Who is Satchidananda Panda?
Panda, a prominent biologist, is a professor at the Regulatory Biology Laboratory at the Salk Institute in California. He explores the molecular basis of circadian rhythms, which, refers to our internal 24-hour clock.
According to the Salk Institute, Panda has led the study of intermittent fasting, which is vital in improving an individual’s health.
What did Salk Institute say?
“In March of this year, a staff research assistant raised concerns about workplace misconduct through Salk’s official reporting channels,” the Salk Institute said in a statement. “The Institute offered support and resources to the staff member and initiated a prompt, thorough, and impartial investigation.”
The identity of the woman who made the allegation has not been revealed. The researcher filed the complaint with the human resources department before reportedly leaving the institute voluntarily.
Panda denies misconduct allegations
However, Panda has denied the allegations in an email quoted by Science journal. “I am deeply committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and professional environment for everyone in my research team and across the Institute. These values are central to my leadership,” the professor told Science journal in an email.
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Case draws comparisons with previous Salk controversy
Panda’s case came to light eight years after the Salk Institute suspended another prominent cancer biologist, Inder Verma, who was accused of sexual harassment.
Verma had also resigned from the organisation later that year, though he had denied all the allegations of sexual misconduct.
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