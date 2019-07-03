Toggle Menu
Four injured after gunman opens fire in San Francisco-area shopping mallhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/san-francisco-shopping-mall-shooting-live-updates-5812051/

Four injured after gunman opens fire in San Francisco-area shopping mall

Police were searching for one or possibly two gunmen who may have fled the scene

San Francisco, San Francisco shooting, San Francisco mall shooting, US San Francisco, US gun laws, world news
The shopping mall in San Bruno, located south of San Francisco, was closed after the gunfire, police said on Twitter.

Two people were shot and two others hurt on Tuesday when at least one gunman opened fire at a mall in the San Francisco suburb of San Bruno before apparently fleeing on a nearby train, police said.

Two people were taken to San Francisco General Hospital with gunshot wounds to their lower bodies in stable condition, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters at a late-afternoon news conference.

“It was a senseless act,” Barberini said, adding that opening fire in a crowded shopping mall near a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station showed a “true disregard for human life.”

Two other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries they suffered in fleeing from the gunmen.

Advertising

Barberini said police were searching for one or possibly two gunmen who may have fled the scene by getting on a BART train headed for Oakland.

The shopping mall in San Bruno, located south of San Francisco, was closed after the gunfire, police said on Twitter.

The Bay Area Rapid Transit authority said one of its commuter stops was shut down as a precaution after the shooting

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 France’s Christine Lagarde nominated as new head for European Central Bank after marathon summit
2 Sri Lanka arrests ex-police chief and former defence secretary
3 A man who claimed to be a hero in a US school shooting wasn’t even there