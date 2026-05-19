San Diego mosque shooting: Teen suspects identified after 3 killed — what you need to know

The attack unfolded at the Islamic Center of San Diego, prompting a large emergency response and lockdowns at nearby schools.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readMay 19, 2026 01:11 PM IST First published on: May 19, 2026 at 01:11 PM IST
shooting at a San Diego mosquePeople embrace at the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego. (Photo: AP)

Two teenage suspects fatally shot three people outside a mosque in San Diego, California, in what authorities believe may be a hate crime, before taking their own lives, police said on Monday.

The attack unfolded at the Islamic Center of San Diego, prompting a large emergency response and lockdowns at nearby schools.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said officers responding to the scene found three victims with gunshot wounds outside the mosque. Shortly afterwards, the suspects — aged 17 and 18 — were discovered dead inside a vehicle a few blocks away from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Islamic Center Shooting
People stand behind police tape at the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego. (Photo: AP)

“It’s fair to say the security guard’s actions were heroic,” Wahl said, adding that the guard likely prevented the incident from becoming “much worse”.

What happened

Police said they were already investigating a report of a possibly suicidal teenager when the shooting occurred.

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  • At around 11.43 am local time, officers were alerted to gunfire at the mosque
  • Three victims were found dead outside the building
  • While officers were clearing the premises, another shooting was reported nearby
  • The suspects had fired from a vehicle at a landscaper, who survived
  • Police later located the suspects dead in the vehicle
  • A witness told CBS he heard up to 30 shots fired in bursts.

Authorities confirmed no officers discharged their weapons during the incident.

Who were the suspects

The suspects were identified as two teenage males, aged 17 and 18.

Also read San Diego Mosque Shooting: 5 dead as FBI probes hate crime

Police said:

  • One suspect had left home earlier with firearms belonging to his mother
  • The pair were reportedly dressed in camouflage
  • A note left behind contained “generalised hate rhetoric and hate speech”
  • No specific target had been mentioned in the note


Investigators said the mosque may have been chosen because of its religious identity, making it a suspected hate crime.

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Victims and response

Among those killed was a security guard at the mosque, described as a father of eight. Officials said he played a critical role in limiting casualties.

shooting at a San Diego mosque
People carry weapons at the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego. (Photo: AP)

The mosque complex includes a school, and children were present during the shooting. Footage showed students being escorted to safety as police secured the area.

The FBI has appealed for public assistance in the investigation.

Official reactions

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said on X that authorities were “actively working to protect the community and secure the area”.

The San Diego Police Department added that the situation was “contained” and a reunification centre had been set up for families.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he was “horrified” by the attack, adding that the state “will not tolerate acts of terror or intimidation against communities of faith”.

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US President Donald Trump called it a “terrible situation” and said authorities would examine the case closely.

The attack comes just days before Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant festivals in Islam.

Imam Taha Hassane, director of the Islamic Center, condemned the violence, saying: “This is a house of worship, not a battlefield.” The incident has heightened concerns over safety at religious sites and potential hate-driven violence in the US.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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