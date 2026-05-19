San Diego mosque shooting: Teen suspects identified after 3 killed — what you need to know

Two teenage suspects fatally shot three people outside a mosque in San Diego, California, in what authorities believe may be a hate crime, before taking their own lives, police said on Monday.
The attack unfolded at the Islamic Center of San Diego, prompting a large emergency response and lockdowns at nearby schools.
San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said officers responding to the scene found three victims with gunshot wounds outside the mosque. Shortly afterwards, the suspects — aged 17 and 18 — were discovered dead inside a vehicle a few blocks away from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
“It’s fair to say the security guard’s actions were heroic,” Wahl said, adding that the guard likely prevented the incident from becoming “much worse”.
Police said they were already investigating a report of a possibly suicidal teenager when the shooting occurred.
Authorities confirmed no officers discharged their weapons during the incident.
The suspects were identified as two teenage males, aged 17 and 18.
Police said:
Investigators said the mosque may have been chosen because of its religious identity, making it a suspected hate crime.
Among those killed was a security guard at the mosque, described as a father of eight. Officials said he played a critical role in limiting casualties.
The mosque complex includes a school, and children were present during the shooting. Footage showed students being escorted to safety as police secured the area.
The FBI has appealed for public assistance in the investigation.
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said on X that authorities were “actively working to protect the community and secure the area”.
I am aware of the active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont and am continuing to receive updates from law enforcement. Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area.— San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) May 18, 2026
The San Diego Police Department added that the situation was “contained” and a reunification centre had been set up for families.
The scene at 7050 Eckstrom Ave is still active but contained. We have significant resources on scene at this time.— San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 18, 2026
We have established a reunification location at 4125 Hathaway Street, SD, CA 92111 #SDPDPIO
California Governor Gavin Newsom said he was “horrified” by the attack, adding that the state “will not tolerate acts of terror or intimidation against communities of faith”.
US President Donald Trump called it a “terrible situation” and said authorities would examine the case closely.
The attack comes just days before Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant festivals in Islam.
Imam Taha Hassane, director of the Islamic Center, condemned the violence, saying: “This is a house of worship, not a battlefield.” The incident has heightened concerns over safety at religious sites and potential hate-driven violence in the US.