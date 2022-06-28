scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
At least 42 people found dead in truck in Texas’ San Antonio

San Antonio's KSAT television reported 42 people dead inside the truck, citing unidentified San Antonio police sources.

By: Reuters |
June 28, 2022 7:18:41 am
A photo shared by KSAT 12 shows the truck surrounded by ambulances.

At least 40 people were found dead inside a tractor-trailer on Monday in San Antonio, Texas, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter.

The truck was found next to railroad tracks in a remote area on the city’s southern outskirts, KSAT reported.

San Antonio police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Photos posted to Twitter by a KSAT reporter showed police vehicles and ambulances surrounding a large truck.

Temperatures in San Antonio, which is about 250 km from the Mexican border, swelled to a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius on Monday with high humidity.

Live Blog

