Samsung’s Jay Y. Lee will not appeal jail term to Supreme Court: Lawyer

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee will not appeal to the Supreme Court after he received a jail term of two-and-a-half years last week on charges including bribery, Yonhap reported on Monday citing Lee’s lawyer.
The lawyer’s firm, Bae, Kim & Lee, and Samsung did not have an immediate comment.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
PHOTOSInside Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding