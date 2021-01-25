scorecardresearch
Monday, January 25, 2021
Samsung’s Jay Y. Lee will not appeal jail term to Supreme Court: Lawyer

Lee, 52, was convicted of bribing an associate of former President Park Geun-hye and jailed for five years in 2017.

By: Reuters | Seoul | January 25, 2021 8:31:33 am
Samsung, Samsung vice chairman, Jay Y Lee corruption case, Jay Lee jailed, World news, Indian Express newsLee Jae-yong at the Seoul High Court in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 18, 2021. (AP File)

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee will not appeal to the Supreme Court after he received a jail term of two-and-a-half years last week on charges including bribery, Yonhap reported on Monday citing Lee’s lawyer.

The lawyer’s firm, Bae, Kim & Lee, and Samsung did not have an immediate comment.

