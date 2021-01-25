Samsung’s Jay Y. Lee will not appeal jail term to Supreme Court: Lawyer

Lee Jae-yong at the Seoul High Court in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 18, 2021. (AP File)

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee will not appeal to the Supreme Court after he received a jail term of two-and-a-half years last week on charges including bribery, Yonhap reported on Monday citing Lee’s lawyer. The lawyer’s firm, Bae, Kim & Lee, and Samsung did not have an immediate comment.

