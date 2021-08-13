Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee released from prison on parole

Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, convicted of bribery and embezzlement, was released on parole on Friday.

Lee appeared outside the Seoul Detention Center, wearing a dark grey suit and looking thinner than when he was last detained in January.

“I’ve caused much concern for the people. I deeply apologise,” Lee told reporters. “I am listening to the concerns, criticisms, worries and high expectations for me. I will work hard.”

In a symbolic move, Samsung Electronics on Thursday made good on a promise by Lee by announcing it had signed its first-agreements with four company labour unions that cover the provisions of offices and assurances that union activities will be allowed.

Lee vowed in May 2020 to improve labour rights at the tech giant. A raft of Samsung employees have been found guilty of sabotaging labour union activities.