scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 19, 2021
Latest news

Samia Suluhu Hassan sworn in as Tanzania’s first woman President

Hassan assumes the presidency two days after she addressed the nation to announce the death of John Magufuli, after a more than a two-week absence from public life that drew speculation he was critically ill with COVID-19.

By: Reuters | Nairobi |
March 19, 2021 2:53:28 pm
Samia Suluhu Hassan, TanzaniaIn this Tuesday, March 16, 2021, file photo, Tanzania's then Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan speaks during a tour of the Tanga region of Tanzania. (AP Photo, File)

Tanzania’s new President Samia Suluhu Hassan called on Friday for unity and said the country needed to bury its differences and avoid pointing fingers following the death of President John Magufuli after weeks of uncertainty about his health.

Hassan, vice president since 2015, gave a brief and sombre address after she was sworn in as president, becoming the first female head of state in the east African country of 58 million.

“This is a time to bury our differences, and stand united as a country,” she said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“This is not a time for finger pointing, but it’s a time to hold hands and move forward together,” she said, addressing a crowd of current and former officials that included two former presidents and uniformed military officers.

Wearing a red hijab and taking her oath on the Koran, she was sworn in at State House in the country’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam. She assumes the presidency two days after she addressed the nation to announce the death of Magufuli, after a more than a two-week absence from public life that drew speculation he was critically ill with COVID-19.

Magufuli died of heart disease, she said.

Described as a soft-spoken consensus-builder, Hassan will also be the country’s first president born in Zanzibar, the archipelago that forms part of the union of the Republic of Tanzania. Her leadership style is seen as a potential contrast from Magufuli, a brash populist who earned the nickname ‘Bulldozer’ for muscling through policies and who drew criticism for his intolerance of dissent, which his government denied.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 19: Latest News

Advertisement
X