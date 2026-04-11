Man held after molotov thrown at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s San Francisco house

Sam Altman home attack: A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a Molotov cocktail (petrol bomb) was hurled at the San Francisco residence of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in the early hours of Friday. According to the San Francisco Police Department, the incident occurred around 4 am (local time) on Friday when the suspect allegedly threw an “incendiary destructive device” at the property, setting part of an exterior gate on fire before fleeing on foot.

The motive behind the attack is still unknown.

View our latest statement regarding an incident that occurred early this morning at a North Beach residence. Officers have made an arrest, and no injuries were reported as a result of this incident. pic.twitter.com/t4DsF31uxh — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) April 10, 2026

Police said the same individual later went to OpenAI’s offices, where he reportedly threatened to burn down the building. Authorities added that charges against the suspect are yet to be finalised.

No injury was reported in the incident.

The company’s offices have previously faced security threats. In November, its headquarters was briefly placed under lockdown after a man allegedly threatened violence at multiple OpenAI locations across San Francisco. Demonstrations have also taken place this year outside the firm’s Mission Bay office.

“We appreciate the swift response from the San Francisco Police Department and the city’s support in ensuring the safety of our employees,” the spokesperson said, adding that the suspect is in custody and the company is cooperating with investigators.

Later on Friday, Altman addressed the incident in a personal blog post, sharing a photograph of his husband and child. He said he hoped it might discourage similar acts in the future, regardless of public opinion about him.

I wrote this early this morning and I wasn’t sure if I would actually publish it, but here it is:https://t.co/7Dw9UFpeep — Sam Altman (@sama) April 10, 2026

Altman also referred to what he described as a recent “incendiary” article about him, seemingly alluding to a piece in The New Yorker that raised questions about his credibility. “Now I am awake in the middle of the night and angry, reflecting on how powerful words and narratives can be,” he wrote, before outlining his views on artificial intelligence, the broader industry, and his own conduct.

“I am a flawed person in the middle of an extraordinarily complex situation, trying to improve each year while staying committed to the mission,” he added.