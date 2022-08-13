scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Salman Rushdie stabbed: Author’s arm nerve severed, liver damaged, says agent

Salman Rushdie has long faced death threats for his fourth novel, 'The Satanic Verses' which was banned in several countries upon publishing.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: August 13, 2022 7:58:24 am
salman rushdieAuthor Salman Rushdie is helped by people after he was stabbed on stage before his scheduled speech at the Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, New York, US, August 12, 2022, in this screengrab taken from a social media video. Pilar Pintagro/via Reuters

Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him because of his writing, was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage at a lecture in New York state on Friday and airlifted to a hospital, police said.

After hours of surgery, Rushdie was on a ventilator and unable to speak on Friday evening. “The news is not good,” Andrew Wylie, his book agent, wrote in an email. “Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged.” Rushdie, 75, was being introduced to give a talk to an audience of hundreds on artistic freedom at western New York’s Chautauqua Institution when a man rushed to the stage and lunged at the novelist, who has lived with a bounty on his head since the late 1980s.

Rushdie, who was born into a Muslim Kashmiri family in Bombay, now Mumbai, before moving to the United Kingdom, has long faced death threats for his fourth novel, “The Satanic Verses,” and Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran’s supreme leader, had pronounced a fatwa, or religious edict, calling upon Muslims to kill the novelist and anyone involved in the book’s publication for blasphemy.

Live Blog

Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York event; Attacker taken into custody; Rushdie's condition 'not good', says agent. Follow latest updates here.

07:58 (IST)13 Aug 2022
‘Barbaric, distressing’: Writers, activists condemn attack on Salman Rushdie

Authors, writers and activists across the globe condemned the attack on Salman Rushdie at a lecture stage in New York Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Indian writer Amitav Ghosh said he was “horrified” to learn about the attack, and wished Rushdie a speedy recovery.

Bangladeshi-Swedish writer Taslima Nasreen expressed her shock over the incident saying she “never thought such a thing would happen” and added that “if Salman Rushdie is attacked, anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked.”

07:57 (IST)13 Aug 2022
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rushdie’s life

Since the publication of The Satanic Verses in September 1988, the British-Indian writer who won the Booker Prize for his Midnight’s Children (1981) has faced innumerable threats to his life. On February 14, 1989, Iran’s religious leader Ayatollah Khomeini pronounced a fatwa on Rushdie for “insulting Islam” with his novel. The repercussions of this would continue to be felt for decades to come. Even as Rushdie went into hiding following the fatwa, book bans, book burnings, firebombings and death threats continued unabated for years to come, raising important questions about freedom of expression in the arts around the world.

Salman Rushdie, a former president of PEN America, has also been serialising his new novella, The Seventh Wave, on Substack. (AP Photo)

In an interview to Channel 4 in 1989, soon after the publication of The Satanic Verses, Rushdie had responded to the rising criticism of the book by making a case for freedom of expression. “If you don’t want to read a book, you don’t have to read it. It’s very hard to be offended by The Satanic Verses — it requires a long period of intense reading. It’s a quarter of a million words.” (Read more)

07:54 (IST)13 Aug 2022
Salman Rushdie at Express Idea Exchange in 2013: 'Yes, I would write The Satanic Verses again'

“Yes, I would write The Satanic Verses again.”

That was Salman Rushdie in January 2013, in The Indian Express, where he had dropped by for Idea Exchange, the newsroom’s weekly interaction with newsmakers.

Salman Rushdie and Deepa Mehta at the Indian Express idea exchange in New Delhi on Jan 24th 2013. (RAVI KANOJIA)

He was referring to his 1988 novel that had set off a series of death threats against him and forced him to live in hiding for nearly a decade following the pronouncement of a fatwa against him by Iran’s religious leader Ayatollah Khomeini. (Read more)

07:53 (IST)13 Aug 2022
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York; likely to lose an eye

Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York. A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery.

His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was on a ventilator Friday evening, with a damaged liver, severed nerves in an arm and an eye he was likely to lose. Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. He was arrested at the scene and was awaiting arraignment. State police Maj. Eugene Staniszewski said the motive for the stabbing was unclear. (Read more)

First published on: 13-08-2022 at 07:49:48 am
