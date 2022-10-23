Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye, hand movement after attack, says his agent

Following the brutal attack against him in August, author Salman Rushdie has lost sight in an eye and hand movement, his agent has revealed.

In an interview with Spain’s El País, Andrew Wylie explained how serious and life-changing the attack had been.

“[His wounds] were profound, but he’s [also] lost the sight of one eye,” said Wylie. “He had three serious wounds in his neck. One hand is incapacitated because the nerves in his arm were cut. And he has about 15 more wounds in his chest and torso. So, it was a brutal attack.”

The agent declined to share whether Rushdie was still in hospital, but said the most important thing was that the writer is going to live.

Wylie also pointed out that he and Rushdie had discussed the possibility of such an attack in the past. “The principal danger that he faced so many years after the fatwa was imposed is from a random person coming out of nowhere and attacking [him],” he said.

Rushdie, 75, was stabbed onstage in the neck and torso at a literary event in New York on August 12.

The Mumbai-born controversial author, who faced Islamist death threats for years after writing ‘The Satanic Verses’, was airlifted to a local trauma center and put on a ventilator, and underwent several hours of surgery. He suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, his agent Andrew Wylie had said earlier. Following the attack, it was predicted that Rushdie was likely to lose sight in the injured eye.

The man accused of stabbing novelist Salman Rushdie last week in western New York pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and assault charges on Thursday during an arraignment hearing and was ordered to be held without bail.