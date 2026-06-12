Sagrada Família Basilica: Inside Gaudí’s masterpiece of stone, light and faith

For generations, Antoni Gaudí’s Sagrada Família Basilica has captivated the world. Decade after decade, as construction stretched on, the unfinished monument became a symbol of both architectural ambition and patience, drawing millions eager to witness its evolution.
More than a century after work began during the pontificate of Pope Leo XIII, the basilica emerged as one of the world’s most visited unfinished landmarks, welcoming over five million visitors each year.
Now, on the centenary of Gaudí’s death, his vision of “stones, colors and light” has finally reached its defining milestone. On Wednesday, Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass at the Sagrada Família Basilica, marking the occasion with the inauguration of its final soaring, sandcastle-like spire.
The tower’s completion made the Sagrada Família, at 172.5 meters (566 feet), the tallest church in the world. (AP)
Describing Gaudí’s temple as a “sign of unity and harmony for all of Spain”, Pope Leo reflected on the basilica’s long construction journey, comparing it to the lifelong spiritual path Christians undertake in their search for God, Associated Press reported.
“We are all the living stones of this edifice,” Pope Leo said from the altar of the basilica, with Spanish King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia seated beside him and a choir of hundreds filling the vast interior with song.
An estimated 1,20,000 people gathered around the Sagrada Família to witness the historic occasion. Streets were shut to traffic and security was heightened amid the attendance of King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.
A total of 18 sandcastle-like spires rise above Barcelona’s skyline. Twelve symbolize Christ’s apostles, four represent the Evangelists who chronicled Christ’s life in the Gospels, one crowned with a star honours the Virgin Mary, and the tallest of all is the Tower of Jesus Christ.
When the final Christ tower was completed last year at a height of 172.5 metres (564 feet), it officially became the tallest church in the world.
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The basilica’s famed stained-glass windows are rich in symbolism. The blues and greens of the eastern portal, where the façade depicts Christ’s birth, create a joyful atmosphere and glow most brilliantly at sunrise. On the western side, where Christ’s Passion is portrayed, deeper shades of red and orange are illuminated by the setting sun. Behind the altar and above the cross, hues of yellow and gold shimmer under the midday light.
A view of the ceiling at the Basilica of the Sagrada Familia before Pope Leo XIV’s arrival to celebrate Mass in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (AP )
Who was Antoni Gaudí?
Antoni Gaudí was a Catalan architect and designer widely regarded as the leading figure of Catalan Modernism. Best known for the Sagrada Família, his work was shaped by his passions for architecture, nature and religion.
He pioneered innovative techniques such as trencadís, a mosaic style made from broken ceramic pieces. Influenced by Neo-Gothic and Oriental art, Gaudí developed a distinctive architectural style that set him apart as one of Spain’s most celebrated architects.
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