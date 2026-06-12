Sagrada Família Basilica: Inside Gaudí’s masterpiece of stone, light and faith

Pope Leo XIV attends the inauguration of the Tower of Jesus Christ at the Basilica of the Sagrada Fam√Élia in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (AP )

For generations, Antoni Gaudí’s Sagrada Família Basilica has captivated the world. Decade after decade, as construction stretched on, the unfinished monument became a symbol of both architectural ambition and patience, drawing millions eager to witness its evolution.

More than a century after work began during the pontificate of Pope Leo XIII, the basilica emerged as one of the world’s most visited unfinished landmarks, welcoming over five million visitors each year.

Now, on the centenary of Gaudí’s death, his vision of “stones, colors and light” has finally reached its defining milestone. On Wednesday, Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass at the Sagrada Família Basilica, marking the occasion with the inauguration of its final soaring, sandcastle-like spire.