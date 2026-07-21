125% rise: How online predators are coercing vulnerable teens to self-harm

Cases of coercing children into producing their own sexually explicit content have risen globally in the past year, child safety experts and law enforcement officials have warned.

In the phenomenon, termed “sadistic online exploitation”, the predators target vulnerable teenagers on social media platforms and through online games, The Guardian reported. The perpetrators then compel them into producing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), inflicting harm on themselves and others, or even attempting suicide in extreme cases.

“We often see that the offenders will communicate with that child and, through that initial communication, ask them for nude or explicit imagery of themselves,” The Guardian quoted Kathryn Rifenbark, a director at the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), as saying “Then they’re using that as a leverage to cause the child to harm themselves or harm other children or other people in their home or create more explicit imagery of them or other children in their home,” she added.