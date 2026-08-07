How an Indian-origin engineer became target of viral visa misinformation

Sadhana Gollapudi works as a biomedical engineer and also performs as a Kuchipudi dancer.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readAug 8, 2026 04:25 AM IST First published on: Aug 7, 2026 at 07:17 PM IST
Indian-originIndian-origin biomedical engineer Sadhana Gollapudi, based in Houston, Texas, was falsely accused of visa fraud. (Photo: Instagram/sadhana.g)

A Houston-based biomedical engineer of Indian origin found herself at the centre of a viral misinformation campaign after social media users falsely accused her of visa fraud. US officials and advocacy groups later confirmed she is a naturalised US citizen and said the allegations were baseless.

Who is Sadhana Gollapudi?

According to her public Instagram profile, Sadhana Gollapudi works as a biomedical engineer and also performs as a Kuchipudi dancer. She lists Houston, Texas, as her home base and shares videos of her dance performances on her own YouTube channel.

The controversy began when an X account named Cyber Green falsely claimed that Gollapudi had lived in the US on an F-1 student visa since 2014, and accused her of breaking visa rules by working while enrolled in multiple academic programmes.

The post referred to her dance videos filmed outside her home and framed them as evidence of wrongdoing. It spread quickly, with thousands of users reposting the claim without verifying it.

How the claim was corrected

The Indian American Impact Action Fund pushed back soon after, posting on X that Gollapudi had been wrongly identified and was, in fact, a US citizen. The group wrote that a woman had been “filmed, named and falsely branded a ‘visa fraudster’ before millions.” It added that naturalised citizens deserve the same respect as anyone else, and that spreading reckless claims about someone’s identity should carry consequences.

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US Attorney Aaron Reitz said his office reviewed the claims and concluded that Gollapudi is a naturalised US citizen, not an F-1 visa holder. He wrote that Gollapudi is a “naturalized US citizen, not here on a student visa.” Reitz said his office prosecutes visa fraud aggressively when it is real, but made clear the claims against Gollapudi did not hold up.

Questions raised over public disclosure

Even after the correction, criticism grew over how the situation was managed. A user said Reitz’s public confirmation of Gollapudi’s citizenship status amounted to an unnecessary disclosure, and said he had filed a formal complaint with the Department of Justice’s Office of Professional Responsibility. He argued that federal authority funded by taxpayers should protect innocent citizens rather than validate online pile-ons.

Several other users said on X that they were filing similar complaints, with some raising concerns that the episode reflected broader bias against Indian-Americans online. Advocacy voices, including attorney and activist Suhag Shukla, questioned why the original accusatory post was acted on so readily.

The episode unfolded amid heightened scrutiny of visa fraud and immigration enforcement in the United States under President Donald Trump’s administration, where allegations of immigration violations often spread rapidly on social media.

What Gollapudi has said

Gollapudi later addressed the situation herself in a public post, saying the past few days had been difficult for her and her family. She said her content had been reposted without permission on X by an account spreading misleading claims about her, and asked her followers to report similar posts if they came across them. She thanked supporters for standing by her during the ordeal.

The episode has renewed concerns about how quickly unverified claims can spread online, particularly around immigration status, and how difficult it can be to undo the damage even after the facts are confirmed.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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