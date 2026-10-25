‘Saddam Hussein opened cheesecake factory’: Obama takes aim at Trump’s White House changes

Barack Obama said Trump has the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory, as he campaigned in Ohio for the midterm elections.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readOct 25, 2026 01:16 PM IST First published on: Oct 25, 2026 at 01:16 PM IST
Election 2026 Ohio SenateFormer President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic Ohio Senate candidate Sherrod Brown. (Photo: AP)

Former US President Barack Obama ridiculed President Donald Trump’s policy decisions at a midterm campaign rally in Ohio, saying the former real estate agent had “got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory”.

Obama tore into Trump’s priorities, including changes to the White House, at a time the public battled high gas prices at least partially caused by the US war against Iran that reached the eight-month mark.

The two-term Democrat president said Trump seemed more interested in home renovations than in lowering prices, and joked the former reality TV star should return to that world. Obama also attacked Trump’s war on Iran and a Republican advert in the Ohio governor race, a week before the midterm elections, telling voters that “enough is enough” and that voters don’t have to remain tied to Trump’s allies.

The White House jibe

Obama said Trump seemed “very focused on home renovations” and that he “should be on HGTV”, a US TV channel known for its reality, lifestyle, and how-to programming focused on home improvement, real estate, and interior design.

Obama listed what he called Trump’s changes: a ballroom “bigger than the White House”, a paved-over Rose Garden, a helicopter pad on the South Lawn and gold “everywhere”. Obama said Trump has not delivered on his promise to cut costs.

Attack on the Ramaswamy advert

Obama aimed most of his criticism at Republican governor candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who is running an advert that features the estranged mother of his Democratic rival, Dr Amy Acton. Obama said Ramaswamy had shown “no line he will not cross”.

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The ad aired by Ramaswamy’s campaign team, which has drawn bipartisan criticism, shows Acton’s estranged mother Donna Arthur calling the Democratic candidate a liar. The mother and daughter have been estranged since 1978, when Acton was 12 years old and removed from her mother’s custody after her stepfather was accused of sexually abusing her. Arthur remained married to the stepfather.

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Trump and Vice President J D Vance have defended the advert, while Ohio Republican leaders, including Governor Mike DeWine, have asked for it to be pulled. Acton told the crowd that “decency still matters”.

Obama on Iran and prices

Obama said Trump’s war on Iran is “the reason why the price of just about everything is up”. He said Iran had no nuclear weapons because of his 2015 deal, which he reached through diplomacy and “without firing a missile”.

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Under that deal, Iran agreed to limit uranium enrichment and accept inspections in return for relief from sanctions. Trump pulled the US out of the deal in 2018. Obama said Iran now has “veto power over the Strait of Hormuz”, the route oil takes to the world market.

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What Obama told voters

Obama said the country has Trump for two more years, but voters are not tied to his allies. He criticised a “spineless Congress” and Republican governors, and said voters can say “enough is enough”. After Ohio, he was set to hold a rally in Michigan.

“We’re not stuck with a spineless Congress and Republican governors who are handling lawlessness and carelessness and cruelty and indifference for working people,” Obama said. “After two years of chaos and cruelty and corruption and incompetence … you get a chance to say enough is enough.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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