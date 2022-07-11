scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 11, 2022

South Africa confirms third monkeypox case in tourist from Switzerland

The tourist, who is holidaying in South Africa, presented with symptoms including a rash, muscle ache and fatigue. Earlier South Africa reported two monkeypox cases not linked to travel.

By: Reuters |
July 11, 2022 2:01:20 pm
monkeypox symptomsThe hands of a patient with a rash due to monkeypox. (Reuters/File)

South Africa has confirmed a third case of monkeypox, in a 42-year-old male tourist from Switzerland, the health department of the Limpopo province said.

The tourist, who is holidaying in South Africa, presented with symptoms including a rash, muscle ache and fatigue. His infection was confirmed as monkeypox by South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

“Three contacts have already been identified and none of them have developed signs thus far,” Limpopo health official Phophi Ramathuba said in a statement.

Read in Explained |The new Monkeypox symptoms found in UK patients

Earlier South Africa reported two monkeypox cases not linked to travel.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Forex reserves & rupee’s exchange rate: What are th...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Forex reserves & rupee’s exchange rate: What are th...
Kevin Rudd at Idea Exchange: I can never rule out Xi Jinping making a si...Premium
Kevin Rudd at Idea Exchange: I can never rule out Xi Jinping making a si...
Content blocking orders by govt and courts to Twitter soar 48,000%Premium
Content blocking orders by govt and courts to Twitter soar 48,000%
What is Uber’s profile in India, and what do the Files say about its oper...Premium
What is Uber’s profile in India, and what do the Files say about its oper...

Monkeypox is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions. It is endemic in parts of Africa, but not South Africa.

More than 50 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases exceed 7,600.

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 11: Latest News
Advertisement