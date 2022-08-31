scorecardresearch
S.Korea to end pre-departure COVID test requirement for international arrivals

South Korea lifted most of its pandemic-related restrictions in May.

South Korea to end the pre-departure COVID-19 test rule for travellers to the country (Representational pic-Reuters/file)

South Korea will end the pre-departure COVID-19 test rule for travellers to the country starting on Saturday, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

South Korea lifted most of its pandemic-related restrictions in May, but has maintained some of the strictest border measures among major economies, requiring inbound travellers to present a negative coronavirus test result taken before departure.

Daily COVID infections in the country have been hovering around 100,000 in recent weeks after reaching more than 180,000 in mid-August.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 08:59:14 am
