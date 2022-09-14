scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

S.Korea fines Google, Meta billions of won over privacy accusations

FILE PHOTO: A view of the main lobby of building BV200, during a tour of Google's new Bay View Campus in Mountain View, California, U.S. May 16, 2022. (REUTERS/Peter DaSilva/File Photo/0

South Korea levied fines running into millions of dollars on Alphabet’s Google and Meta Platforms following accusations of privacy law violations, authorities said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Personal Information Protection Commission said it fined Google 69.2 billion won ($50 million) and Meta 30.8 billion won ($22 million).

Google and Meta did not have an immediate comment.

The privacy panel said the firms did not clearly inform service users and obtain prior consent when collecting and analysing behavioural information to infer their interests or use them for customised advertisements.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 11:19:49 am
