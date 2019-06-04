Toggle Menu
South Korea confirms plans to step up shift to renewable powerhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/s-korea-confirms-plans-to-step-up-shift-to-renewable-power-5763680/

South Korea confirms plans to step up shift to renewable power

South Korea's energy ministry said it had finalised plans to raise the share of the country's power output generated from renewable sources amid growing criticism over its air quality.

S.Korea confirms plans to step up shift to renewable power
South Korea to shift towards renewable energy amid growing criticism over its air quality.

South Korea’s energy ministry on Tuesday said it had finalised plans to raise the share of the country’s power output generated from renewable sources to as much as 35 percent by 2040.

The plan was largely unchanged from a draft released in mid-April that aimed to boost renewable power generation more than four-fold from current levels, while reducing coal and nuclear power.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy is shifting towards cleaner energy amid growing criticism over its air quality. At present, coal power accounts for about 40% of the country’s total electricity needs, while renewable power makes up nearly 8%.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 On Tiananmen anniversary, Taiwan says China continues to cover up crackdown
2 US: Indian-origin woman gets 22 years to life in prison for strangling stepdaughter to death
3 Kim’s sister back in public eye at North Korea’s mass games