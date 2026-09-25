Jaishankar hits back at Pakistani journalist at UN: ‘A terrorist country is asking me’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Friday sharply responded to a Pakistani journalist who questioned him about terrorism at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The exchange took place after Jaishankar and Liberian Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti addressed reporters on the launch of a new Group of Friends focused on the safety and security of shipping and seafarers.

After the ministers’ remarks, the Pakistani journalist asked Jaishankar, “When will your government stop sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan?”

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Jaishankar responded, “A terrorist country is asking me that question. Come on.”

#WATCH | 81st UNGA Session | “A terrorist country is asking me that question,” says EAM Dr S Jaishankar in response to a Pakistani’s attempt at heckling EAM with a terrorism ‘question’ pic.twitter.com/wIfu9OUhfO — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2026

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, then told the journalist, “You have heard your reply. You have heard your response, loud and clear.”

The exchange came a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was questioned by an Indian journalist as he entered the UN headquarters. The journalist asked Sharif, “When will you stop harbouring terrorists?” Sharif did not respond. He was also asked later when Pakistan would prosecute Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed, according to reports.

#WATCH | New York, US: “Prime Minister, when will you stop harbouring terrorists?” ANI questions Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as he enters the UN headquarters. Pakistani PM refuses to answer. pic.twitter.com/IMANrxWYb5 — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2026

India, Liberia launch maritime security group

The Jaishankar exchange came during a press interaction linked to a new maritime initiative launched by India and Liberia on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly.

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The two countries announced the establishment of the “Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers”, bringing together countries concerned about the growing risks faced by commercial vessels and their crews.

“India, as a major source of seafarers, and Liberia, as the largest shipping registry, have come together to highlight the safety and security of shipping and seafarers,” Jaishankar said at the meeting.

He said attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers were no longer exceptional occurrences.

“In the last few months, commercial shipping and marinas have been subjected to repeated attacks in the Gulf, the Red Sea, and its vicinity,” Jaishankar said. “These actions that disrupt maritime commerce and cost innocent lives are simply indefensible.”

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The group comes amid continuing security risks in key maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Bab-el-Mandeb and the Black Sea.

India has a particular interest in the issue because of the large number of Indian seafarers working aboard Indian-flagged and foreign-flagged vessels.

Recent attacks highlight risks to Indian seafarers

The maritime security concerns have also had a direct impact on Indian crews.

On September 23, one Indian national was killed after the bulk carrier MV Cape Dao came under attack off Oman while heading towards India. The Indian Embassy in Oman said it was coordinating with Omani authorities over the safety of the crew, while India’s Ministry of External Affairs said 19 of the 20 Indian seafarers aboard the vessel had been rescued.

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The attacks have also disrupted commercial shipping through the region. Reuters reported this week that only two commodity vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz on September 21, compared with a pre-conflict average of about 125 large commercial ships a day. Two vessels were also reported struck in the strait, although responsibility for those attacks had not been established.

India has separately issued safety advisories for its seafarers operating in conflict-affected waters. The government has said it is maintaining monitoring and emergency-response mechanisms for Indian crews in the Gulf region.

The new India-Liberia grouping is intended to bring greater international attention to the safety of commercial shipping and seafarers as maritime routes face growing risks from ongoing conflicts.

(With inputs from PTI, Reuters)