US F-15E pilot shot down twice in 33 days during Iran war — first by Kuwaiti friendly fire, then by Iranian missile

A US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle pilot was shot down twice in 33 days during the early months of the Iran war — first by Kuwaiti friendly fire on March 1, then by an Iranian surface-to-air missile on 3 April — making the unnamed airman almost certainly the first US Air Force fixed-wing pilot to survive two combat shootdowns in the same conflict since the Vietnam War, CBS News reported.
“The courage demonstrated by both the pilot and the weapons system officer while isolated and them evading the enemy cannot be overstated,” Caine said. “Their grit and warfighting tenacity is a direct result of the absolute trust they have in our rescue forces, their training, and their will to survive and return.”
Pentagon silent, experts stunned
The Pentagon directed queries to US Central Command, which declined to comment on the matter. Military analysts, however, were less guarded in their reaction.
Retired Air Force Lieutenant General David Deptula – Dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies and the principal attack planner for the air campaign during Operation Desert Storm – told CBS News the incident had few, if any, precedents in recent memory.
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“It is a highly unusual coincidence,” Deptula said, adding that he could not recall a pilot being shot down in two separate incidents during the same campaign since possibly the Vietnam War.
“It’s like getting hit by lightning twice,” he said.
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