Friday, August 06, 2021
S.African study shows J&J vaccine protects against death, co-lead investigator says

A South African study has shown the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine offers over 90% protection against death

By: Reuters | Johannesburg |
August 6, 2021 12:50:15 pm
The single jab J&J vaccine protected between 91% to 96.2% of healthcare workers against death (Representational Image)

A South African study has shown the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine offers over 90% protection against death, the joint lead investigator for the country’s J&J trial, Glenda Gray, said on Friday.

“We can report that the single jab J&J vaccine protected between 91% to 96.2% of healthcare workers against death,” Gray said.”This was our primary endpoint and we are able to say this vaccine protected health workers against death.”

