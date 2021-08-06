S.African study shows J&J vaccine protects against death, co-lead investigator says

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
A South African study has shown the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine offers over 90% protection against death, the joint lead investigator for the country’s J&J trial, Glenda Gray, said on Friday.
“We can report that the single jab J&J vaccine protected between 91% to 96.2% of healthcare workers against death,” Gray said.”This was our primary endpoint and we are able to say this vaccine protected health workers against death.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.