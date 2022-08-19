Russia’s watchdog imposes measures against TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Discord, Pinterest

Russia’s state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Friday that it was taking punitive measures against a string of foreign IT companies, including TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Discord and Pinterest.
In a statement, Roskomnadzor said that the measures were in response to the companies’ failure to remove content that it had flagged as illegal, and would remain in place until they complied. It did not specify what measures would be taken.
Russia has repeatedly threatened to fine sites – including Google, that violate harsh new laws criminalising the spreading of “false information” about the Russian army.
On Tuesday, Russian courts fined U.S.-based live streaming service Twitch 2 million roubles ($33,000) and messenger service Telegram 11 million roubles ($179,000) for violating military censorship laws.
Subscriber Only Stories
Man assaulted, his head shaved on ‘suspicion of theft’ in North Delhi
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’
Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’Premium
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
Opinion | National integration has been weakening in India
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Man assaulted, his head shaved on ‘suspicion of theft’ in North Delhi
Non-bailable warrant against controversial godman Nithyananda
Shivpal’s swipe at nephew Akhilesh, via Janmashtami, Kansa
Union Home Secretary Bhalla gets one more year in service, his third extension
‘I don’t like to keep my mouth shut’: Lili Reinhart explains why she criticised Kim Kardashian’s weight loss for Met Gala
UPSC Key-August 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’ or ‘Dolo-650’ for UPSC CSE
Mani Ratnam: ‘SS Rajamouli has opened a door for all of us’
Paddy Considine on what to expect from Episode 1 of House Of The Dragon: ‘There’s sex, gore, and killings…’
Your Daily Wrap: CBI raids residence of Delhi Dy CM; BJP MLA detained in Hyderabad; and more
Uphill task at Tokyo Worlds
Mumbai Dug-up: Delay in Thackeray flyover extension work has commuters stuck in traffic jams for over an hour
China gives tacit nod to Pak’s move to scrap CPEC Authority amid reports of rift over tardy progress, security