Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Russia’s Vladimir Putin tells Japan’s Shinzo Abe: ‘Let’s sign peace deal this year’

Russia’s Vladimir Putin tells Japan’s Shinzo Abe: ‘Let’s sign peace deal this year’

Abe, sitting alongside Putin, did not give his response. The two countries have still not formally ended their World War Two hostilities.

By: Reuters | Russia | Updated: September 12, 2018 12:23:19 pm
Russia's Vladimir Putin tells Japan's Shinzo Abe: 'Let's sign peace deal this year' Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a news conference following their meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 10, 2018. Donat Sorokin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin, sitting on a stage alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, proposed on Wednesday that the two men sign a peace treaty by the end of this year.

The two countries are in dispute over a chain of Pacific islands and as a result have still not formally ended their World War Two hostilities.

“An idea has just come into my head,” Putin said, turning towards Abe, during a question and answer session at an economic forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

“Let’s conclude a peace treaty before the end of this year, without any pre-conditions.” Abe, sitting alongside Putin, did not give his response.

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How a CIA drone base grew in a desert out of a small commercial airstrip
Watch Now
How a CIA drone base grew in a desert out of a small commercial airstrip
Buzzing Now
Advertisement