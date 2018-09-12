Russia’s Vladimir Putin tells Japan’s Shinzo Abe: ‘Let’s sign peace deal this year’

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a news conference following their meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 10, 2018. Donat Sorokin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a news conference following their meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 10, 2018. Donat Sorokin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin, sitting on a stage alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, proposed on Wednesday that the two men sign a peace treaty by the end of this year.

The two countries are in dispute over a chain of Pacific islands and as a result have still not formally ended their World War Two hostilities.

“An idea has just come into my head,” Putin said, turning towards Abe, during a question and answer session at an economic forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

“Let’s conclude a peace treaty before the end of this year, without any pre-conditions.” Abe, sitting alongside Putin, did not give his response.

