Thursday, July 29, 2021
Russia’s daily COVID-19 deaths reach record high for third time

Russia has reported a total of 6,218,502 cases since the pandemic began.

By: Reuters | Moscow |
July 29, 2021 5:24:49 pm
Russia covid deathsPeople line up to receive vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre in the Globus shopping mall in Vladimir, Russia July 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Russia reported 799 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, an all-time high it has reached three times in the last month amid a surge in cases blamed on the infectious Delta variant.

The coronavirus task force also confirmed 23,270 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 3,356 in Moscow. Russia has reported a total of 6,218,502 cases since the pandemic began.

