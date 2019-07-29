Toggle Menu
Russia’s Alexei Navalny may have been poisoned: Doctor

A Russian doctor has said the opposition leader's symptoms suggest that he might have been targeted with a "toxic agent." Alexei Navalny is serving a month-long jail sentence for urging an unauthorized protest.

Navalny was rushed to the hospital on Sunday for what authorities described as an “allergic reaction” while serving a 30-day jail sentence. (File)

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s personal doctor, Anastasiya Vasilyeva, said Monday that an unidentified poison may have caused his illness.

“Some toxic agent may be the reason for Alexei Navalny’s ‘illness,'” said Vasilyeva.

Vasilyeva complained that she wasn’t given access to Navalny to examine him, saying hospital workers behaved strangely when she approached them.

The hospital said “he simply has hives. But why are you lying?” she added. “They have decided against establishing the cause of generalized oedema and rash.”

However, Moscow’s hospital No. 64 said Navalny is in “satisfactory” condition, according to Reuters news agency.

Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said the opposition leader has never suffered allergic reactions beforehand.

