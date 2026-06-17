Why a Russian warship fired at a UK-flagged yacht in English Channel

In this photo provided by the Royal Navy, Royal Marine Commandos detain sanctioned tanker, the Smyrtos, in the English Channel, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Photo: /Royal Navy via AP)

A Russian warship Tuesday fired a few warning shots at a UK-flagged yacht in the English Channel, CNN reported. The incident took place 32 kilometers south of the Isle of Wight, outside UK territorial waters.

The high-end civilian watercraft did not report any damage or injury and is continuing its journey further.

But why was the yacht fired at?

The Russian defence ministry said that the yacht appeared to be moving on a collision course. In a statement, the ministry described that the crew of a Russian military ship saw the yacht Bright Future and identified that it was. “on a dangerous course” that could soon lead it into “proximity” of the warship.