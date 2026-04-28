Iran war: How a $500 million Russian superyacht breached the blockaded Strait of Hormuz

The 142 metre yacht named Nord, which is worth over $500 million, left Dubai and sailed through the Strait of Hormuz. (Reuters/ File)

A superyacht crossed the blockaded Strait of Hormuz which was linked to one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s allies, shipping data showed. It has become one of the very few vessels to have crossed the key waterway amid US-Iran conflict.

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The 142 metre yacht named Nord, which is worth over $500 million, left Dubai around 2pm GMT on Friday and sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday morning while arriving in Muscat early on Sunday, Reuters reported quoting Marine Traffic platform data.

However, it remains unclear how the vessel, which was linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, crossed the strait which has had severely restricted traffic since February. The key waterway handles around 20 percent of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply.