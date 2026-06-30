At least 10 killed, dozens injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine

Russian attacks on three major Ukrainian cities killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens on Monday, with strikes continuing into the afternoon as the death toll rose, authorities said.

A missile strike on the southeastern city of Dnipro killed six people and wounded 29, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. A business, a school, private homes and cars were among the targets hit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the attack on X, saying rescue operations were underway and calling for Europe to do more on air defense.

“It is essential that Europe is as active as possible in developing its own anti-ballistic defence its own systems and missiles,” Zelenskyy said. In his nightly video address, the president vowed Ukraine would respond to the strikes, saying the response would target Russia’s ability to prolong the war.

Since the start of the full-scale war, the Russian army has been given as many as 15 deadlines for capturing our Donetsk region. Russia’s political leadership remains obsessed with Donbas. They have entertained this delusion – that they would fully capture Donbas – 15 times… pic.twitter.com/JXMO5jcycI — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 29, 2026

In Zaporizhzhia, further southeast, a Russian drone struck a minibus, killing two men and a woman and wounding eight others, including a 7-year-old child, regional officials said. Governor Ivan Fedorov posted footage showing the damaged vehicle.

A woman whose husband died in the attack told Reuters the incident was an act of terrorism. A nearby driver described it as “very serious terror.” Fedorov later said seven more people, including two children, were wounded when a drone detonated near a bus.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, a glide bomb killed a 23-year-old woman and wounded 10 others, damaging a tram and more than 15 vehicles, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. A second glide bomb struck the area less than an hour later but failed to explode.

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Kharkiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia three large industrial cities have faced repeated Russian bombardment throughout the conflict, now in its fifth year.

Russia did not comment on the attacks. Its war in Ukraine has killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians. Moscow has accused Ukraine of striking civilian targets in Russia and Russian-occupied territory, though on a considerably smaller scale. Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians.