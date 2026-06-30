At least 10 killed, dozens injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine

Deadly incidents occurred in Dnipro, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 30, 2026 06:16 AM IST First published on: Jun 30, 2026 at 04:58 AM IST
Russia Ukraine WarIn this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Services. (Photo: AP)

Russian attacks on three major Ukrainian cities killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens on Monday, with strikes continuing into the afternoon as the death toll rose, authorities said.

A missile strike on the southeastern city of Dnipro killed six people and wounded 29, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. A business, a school, private homes and cars were among the targets hit. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the attack on X, saying rescue operations were underway and calling for Europe to do more on air defense.

“It is essential that Europe is as active as possible in developing its own anti-ballistic defence its own systems and missiles,” Zelenskyy said. In his nightly video address, the president vowed Ukraine would respond to the strikes, saying the response would target Russia’s ability to prolong the war.

In Zaporizhzhia, further southeast, a Russian drone struck a minibus, killing two men and a woman and wounding eight others, including a 7-year-old child, regional officials said. Governor Ivan Fedorov posted footage showing the damaged vehicle.

A woman whose husband died in the attack told Reuters the incident was an act of terrorism. A nearby driver described it as “very serious terror.” Fedorov later said seven more people, including two children, were wounded when a drone detonated near a bus.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, a glide bomb killed a 23-year-old woman and wounded 10 others, damaging a tram and more than 15 vehicles, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. A second glide bomb struck the area less than an hour later but failed to explode.

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Kharkiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia three large industrial cities have faced repeated Russian bombardment throughout the conflict, now in its fifth year.

Russia did not comment on the attacks. Its war in Ukraine has killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians. Moscow has accused Ukraine of striking civilian targets in Russia and Russian-occupied territory, though on a considerably smaller scale. Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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