Russian state responsible for hoax calls to UK ministers: PM Johnson’s spokesman

The Russian state was responsible for hoax calls to two British ministers and an attempted call to a third, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday.

British defence minister Ben Wallace and interior minister Priti Patel both said they had been targeted. Johnson’s spokesman said a similar but unsuccessful attempt to hoax culture minister Nadine Dorries was also made.

“This is standard practice for Russian information operations and disinformation is a tactic straight from the Kremlin playbook to try and distract from their illegal activities in Ukraine and the human rights abuses being committed there,” the spokesman said.