scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Advertisement

Coolant leak at Russian spacecraft, station crew safe

NASA said its specialists are assisting their Russian counterparts in the troubleshooting of the coolant leak.

russian spacecraft, indian expressThis undated photo released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation shows the International Space Station (ISS). An uncrewed Russian supply ship docked at the International Space Station has lost cabin pressure, the Russian space corporation said Saturday, noting that the incident doesn't pose any danger to the station's crew. (Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP)
Listen to this article
Coolant leak at Russian spacecraft, station crew safe
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

An uncrewed Russian supply ship docked at the International Space Station has lost coolant pressure, the Russian space corporation and NASA reported Saturday, saying the incident doesn’t pose any danger to the station’s crew.
Roscosmos said the hatch between the station and the Progress MS-21 had been locked so the loss of pressure didn’t affect the orbiting outpost.

“The temperature and pressure on board the station are within norms and there is no danger to health and safety of the crew it said in a statement.

The initial statement from Roscosmos left it unclear whether the entire cargo ship or just some of its systems lost pressure, but Sergei Krikalev, head of Roscosmos’ crewed programs, later clarified that there was depressurisation of the craft’s coolant loop.

NASA said its specialists are assisting their Russian counterparts in the troubleshooting of the coolant leak.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Chicken biryani at Vijayawada, idli at Katpadi: How India travels, eats
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: In Rahul and Feroze Gandhi, parallels...
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi has done more to ‘satisfy’ basic needs of o...
Tavleen Singh writes: PM Modi has done more to ‘satisfy’ basic needs of o...
‘Mangrove Mission’ helps Sundarbans residents fight storms, cyclones and ...
‘Mangrove Mission’ helps Sundarbans residents fight storms, cyclones and ...

“Officials are monitoring all International Space Station systems and are not tracking any other issues,” NASA said. “The crew, which was informed of the cooling loop leak, is in no danger and continuing with normal space station operations.” Roscosmos didn’t say what may have caused the cargo ship to lose pressure.

It noted that the cargo ship had already been loaded with waste prior to its scheduled disposal. The craft is set to be undocked from the station and deorbit to burn in the atmosphere on February 18.

The announcement came shortly after a new Russian cargo ship docked smoothly at the station on Saturday. The Progress MS-22 delivered almost three tons of food, water and fuel along with scientific equipment for the crew.

Advertisement

Roscosmos said that the incident didn’t affect the docking of the new cargo ship and “will have no impact on the future station program.” The depressurisation of the cargo craft’s coolant loop follows a similar incident in December with the Soyuz crew capsule, which was hit by a tiny meteoroid that left a small hole in the exterior radiator and sent coolant spewing into space.

Russian Cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio were supposed to use the capsule to return to Earth in March, but Russian space officials decided that higher temperatures resulting from the coolant leak could make it dangerous to use.

They decided to launch a new Soyuz capsule on Feb. 20 so the crew have a lifeboat in the event of an emergency. But since it will travel in automatic mode to expedite the launch, a replacement crew will now have to wait until late summer or fall when another capsule is ready. It means that Prokopyev, Petelin and Rubio will have to stay several extra months at the station, possibly pushing their mission to close to a year.

Advertisement

NASA took part in all the discussions and agreed with the plan.

Besides Prokopyev, Petelin and Rubio, the space station is home to NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada; Russian Anna Kikina; and Japan’s Koichi Wakata. The four rode up on a SpaceX capsule last October.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 09:51 IST
Next Story

Bigg Boss 16 winner is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam is a close second, says our poll

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close