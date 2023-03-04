scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Advertisement

Russian scientist behind Sputnik V Covid vaccine found ‘strangled to death with a belt’

Andrey Botikov, who worked as a senior researcher at the Gamaleya National Research Center for Ecology and Mathematics, was found dead in his apartment on Thursday.

Andrey Botikov was one of the scientists who helped to create the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V. (LinkedIn/AndreyBotikov)
Listen to this article
Russian scientist behind Sputnik V Covid vaccine found ‘strangled to death with a belt’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Andrey Botikov, one of the scientists who helped to create the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V, was strangled to death with a belt at his apartment in Moscow and police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder, according to a Russian media report on Saturday.

Botikov, 47, who worked as a senior researcher at the Gamaleya National Research Center for Ecology and Mathematics, was found dead in his apartment on Thursday, Russian News Agency TASS quoted the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation as saying.

Russian President Vladimir Putin honoured the virologist with the Order of Merit for the Fatherland award for his work on the Covid vaccine in 2021. Botikov was one of 18 scientists who developed the Sputnik V vaccine in 2020, according to reports.

Also read |Explained: How Sputnik V works against Covid-19, and how effectively

His death is being investigated as a murder, the committee, which is the investigating authority in Russia, said in a Telegram statement.

According to investigators, a 29-year-old young man strangled Botikov with a belt during an argument and fled. Law enforcement agencies said the murder was a domestic crime and the result of a conflict, the report said.

The suspect was arrested shortly after Botikov’s body was found, the federal investigative agency said in the statement.

Also Read
Cancerous lesion removed from Joe Biden's chest. Here's what his doctor said
Nithyananda, Nithyananda case, Delhi Public School ahmedabad, gujarat news, indian express
Newark rescinds sister-city agreement entered into with 'United States of...
belarus
Belarus court jails Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski for 10 years
Hippos living near Pablo Escobar's former Colombia ranch may be shipped t...

“The location of the attacker was established in short order. During the interrogation, he pled guilty and was charged. The defendant has a previous criminal record, as he stood trial on charges of committing a serious crime. In the near future, the investigation plans to petition the court to place the defendant in custody pending trial,” the Investigative Committee said.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 14:47 IST
Next Story

Mumbai to experience light to moderate rainfall during Holi week, says IMD

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close