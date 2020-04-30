Follow Us:
Thursday, April 30, 2020
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin tests positive for coronavirus

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive for the new coronavirus and told President Vladimir Putin he will self-isolate.

By: AP | Moscow | Published: April 30, 2020 10:50:20 pm
Mikhail Mishustin A file photo of Mikhail Mishustin. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik via AP)

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will temporarily perform Mishustins duties, but the prime minister said Thursday that he would stay in touch on key issues.

Mishustin, 54, was named prime minister in January.

During a video call, Putin voiced hope that Mishustin would continue taking part in drafting policies to shore up the Russian economy which has been hurt by the virus pandemic.

In Russia, the prime minister oversees the economy and answers to the president.

It was not immediately clear when Putin last met with Mishustin in person. The Russian president has minimized meetings and switched to holding video conferences with officials during the pandemic.

