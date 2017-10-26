Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin urges tough action against online extremism

"The security of Russia's Internet must be heightened, we must fight against those using the information space to spread extremist ideas," Putin told a meeting of Russia's Security Council.

By: Reuters | Moscow | Published: October 26, 2017 5:28:21 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin , Vladimir Putin, Putin on online extremism, online extremism putin, social media putin, Vladimir Putin on online extremism, world news, russia security council, indian express news “At the same time, I would like to stress that there can be no talk about restricting access of law-abiding citizens to the worldwide web, about any pervasive barriers and filters,” Putin said.(Source: Reuters/File)
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that law enforcement agencies must take tough action against persons and groups using the Internet for extremist ends.

“The security of Russia’s Internet must be heightened, we must fight against those using the information space to spread extremist ideas,” Putin told a meeting of Russia’s Security Council.

“At the same time, I would like to stress that there can be no talk about restricting access of law-abiding citizens to the worldwide web, about any pervasive barriers and filters,” he said.

