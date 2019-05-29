Russian President Putin’s rumoured partner gives birth to twins

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rumoured paramour Alina Kabaeva gave birth to twins this month, UK tabloid Daily Mail reported, citing media reports in Moscow.

Advertising

The former 36-year-old gymnast, Kabaeva, is an Olympic gold medal winner and has been Putin’s partner for a long time, the report said. She was a Russian lawmaker until 2014 and is currently heading the National Media Group.

The report further mentioned that the VIP fourth floor at the Kulakov Research Centre for Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Perinatology was cleared earlier this month for the ex-gymnast. There has been no word from the Kremlin so far.

The Daily Mail quoted an investigative journalist, a source familiar with the Russian intelligence, who claimed that Kabaeva gave birth to two boys.

Advertising

Putin has in the past denied his relationship with Kabaeva.

In 2013, Putin announced he ended his 30-year marriage to Lyudmila Shkrebneva, with whom he shares two grown-up daughters.