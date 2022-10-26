Watch: Dramatic footage of Russian pilot ejecting fighter jet before crash

The head camera attached to a Russian fighter pilot captured a dramatic incident showing the pilot ejecting from a burning plane moments before it crashed and exploded.

The camera footage showed the pilot ejecting from an Su-25 jet. According to the Daily Mail, the crash happened around Russia’s Belgorod in June. The cause of the crash, however, remains unclear.

The footage shows the jet losing control, turning sideways, with its parts falling off as the aircraft catches fire. The pilot, however, manages to land safely in an empty field.

The description of the video shared by YouTube channel WarLeaks read, “There is not much information about the background of this clip, but the scenes shown here are just incredible given the fact that this seems to be the first time such an event was released for the public.”

A Russian fighter plane crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday and the two pilots were killed, officials said. In a post on Telegram, Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev said the plane crashed into a two-storey house in the city. The emergencies ministry said the pilots died, but there were no other casualties.

There has been an intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukrainian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea nearly two weeks back. Moscow had blamed Kyiv for the blast.