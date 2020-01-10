‘Aggressive’ Russian naval ship nearly caused collision in Arabian Sea: Pentagon

The video shows the Russian vessel rapidly approaching the stern of US warship. (Video grab from video tweeted by US Navy 5th fleet) The video shows the Russian vessel rapidly approaching the stern of US warship. (Video grab from video tweeted by US Navy 5th fleet)

The Pentagon on Friday claimed that a Russian naval ship very nearly collided with a US Navy destroyer in the Arabian Sea due to its ‘aggressive’ actions.

In a video released by the US Navy 5th fleet, it said that the Russian ship ignored collision warning blasts from the USS Farragut and came “extremely close” before turning away and narrowly averting a crash.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, while conducting routine operations in the North Arabian Sea, USS Farragut (DDG 99) was aggressively approached by a Russian Navy ship. pic.twitter.com/SCVyTINNqe — U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) January 10, 2020

“While the Russian ship took action, the initial delay in complying with international rules while it was making an aggressive approach increased the risk of collision,” the fleet said in a statement.

“The Russian ship initially refused but ultimately altered course and the two ships opened distance from one another,” the statement added.

The video shows the Russian vessel rapidly approaching the stern of US warship. It ignored five short blasts sounded by the Farragut, the international maritime signal for collision danger.

The USS Farragut was in the region as a part of the strike group attached to the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier deployed to ease the tensions with Iran rose.

