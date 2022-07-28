Russian missile strike kills five people in central Ukraine – governor

July 28, 2022 7:46:41 pm
Five people were killed and 25 wounded in a Russian missile strike on a flight school in the central Ukrainian city of Kropyvnytskyi on Thursday, the regional governor said.
Andriy Raikovych, governor of the Kirovohrad region, told a news briefing that two missiles had struck hangars at the National Aviation University Flight Academy around 12:20 p.m. (0920 GMT).
“There are victims, dead and wounded. Twenty-five have already been taken to medical institutions – they were wounded. Five were killed, one of them from the military,” he said.
“There are material losses – two civilian aircraft and one AN-26 aircraft.”
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb.24, did not immediately comment on the report.
