Monday, June 27, 2022
Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping center in Ukraine

Zelenskyy said that over 1,000 people were in the shopping centre when the missile struck.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 27, 2022 8:37:35 pm
The shopping centre at Kremenchuk after the missile strike. (Screengrab)

A missile strike on Monday hit a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, news agency Reuters quoted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as saying.

Zelenskyy stated that over 1,000 people were in the shopping centre when the strike took place, and that “it was impossible to even imagine the number of victims”. Currently, there are no details of causalities.

 

Footage of the attack circulating on social media shows a massive fire raging and smoke coming out of the shopping centre as people panic.

 

Oliver Carroll, Correspondent for the Economist, said “horror scenes”, citing a man speaking on the phone who said people were in the building and the walls of the complex are starting to fall in.

This is a developing story

