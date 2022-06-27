Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping center in Ukraine

A missile strike on Monday hit a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, news agency Reuters quoted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as saying.

Zelenskyy stated that over 1,000 people were in the shopping centre when the strike took place, and that “it was impossible to even imagine the number of victims”. Currently, there are no details of causalities.

Horror scenes in Kremenchuk, as a Russian missile hits a shopping centre. The man speaking on phone : “people were are the building, the walls are starting to fall in” pic.twitter.com/REDBFmuT3R — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) June 27, 2022

Footage of the attack circulating on social media shows a massive fire raging and smoke coming out of the shopping centre as people panic.

⚡️ Zelensky: ‘Russia strikes shopping center in Kremenchuk, while over thousand people inside.’ “The mall is on fire, firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire, the number of victims is impossible to imagine,” said President Volodymyr Zelensky. Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram pic.twitter.com/Pb8IGeAevD — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 27, 2022

Oliver Carroll, Correspondent for the Economist, said “horror scenes”, citing a man speaking on the phone who said people were in the building and the walls of the complex are starting to fall in.

This is a developing story