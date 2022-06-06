scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 06, 2022
Must Read

Russian ministry website appears hacked; RIA reports users data protected

Many Russian state-owned companies and news organisations have suffered sporadic hacking attempts since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on February 24.

By: Reuters |
June 6, 2022 10:44:17 am
This is not the first time since Russia is reporting hacking attacks since it invaded Ukraine in February this year. (Pixabay)

The website of Russia’s Ministry of Construction, Housing and Utilities appeared to have been hacked, with an internet search for the site leading to a “Glory to Ukraine” sign in Ukrainian.

Russia’s state news agency RIA late on Sunday quoted a ministry representative as saying that the site was down but users’ personal data were protected.

Don't Miss |Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Russian ministry website hacked, pro-Ukraine message posted; Zelenskyy visits embattled eastern regions

RIA said that other media had reported that hackers were demanding a ransom to prevent the public disclosure of users’ data. Reuters was not able to ascertain which media outlets were being cited by the RIA.

Many Russian state-owned companies and news organisations have suffered sporadic hacking attempts since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on February 24.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent historyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | How inflation beat the RBI: A recent history
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...Premium
God has gifted me pace and that’s bringing me the love of people around I...
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...Premium
‘Network of fake accounts inflated BJP MP posts; staffer prompted, but Fa...
Explained: Why kidney rackets thrivePremium
Explained: Why kidney rackets thrive
More Premium Stories >>

Hacking attacks in early May kept video-hosting site RuTube offline for three days and altered satellite television menus in Moscow on Victory Day, when Russia celebrated the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany.

Separately, Ukraine’s UNIAN news agency reported on Sunday that the broadcast of the Ukraine-Wales soccer match by OLL.TV online was temporarily hacked. Reuters was not able to verify that report.

Moscow says it is carrying out a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and Western countries dismiss Russia’s claims as a pretext to invade.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 06: Latest News
Advertisement