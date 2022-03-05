Russian invasion of Ukraine: All your questions answered

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine stretched on to week two, countries worldwide have been swept up by the military and humanitarian crisis unfolding in Eastern Europe. India too has been feeling the heat, as it scrambled to evacuate thousands of students and nationals in Ukraine while walking the tightrope on the resolutions against Russia in the United Nations.

The fast-developing conflict has its roots in historic political, diplomatic and military events. Here’s a handy guide to help you make sense of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Why Ukraine matters to Russia

Increasing hostilities with Ukraine and the West is advantageous to Russia given the tattered relationship between the USA and its European allies, the domestic support for such an endeavour and Putin’s need for a popularity boost ahead of the 2024 Russian Presidential elections.

But how do the Ukrainians perceive the current state of affairs, and what they are prepared to do in order to protect their national sovereignty?

Understanding India’s repeated abstentions against Russia at UN

India’s abstention is being explained by experts as a balancing act of maintaining friends and partners of both sides. It is also a legacy of the Nehruvian foreign policy of non-alignment and the ways in which the two countries have interacted with each other in the United Nations. Adrija Roychowdhury writes on the balancing act of maintaining friends and partners of both sides.

Why did Ukraine give up its nuclear arsenal?

After the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, Ukraine set out on the path to independence from the crumbling Soviet Union. Following this, Ukraine gave up the nuclear weapons that the USSR had placed on its soil. In return, Russia, UK and US guaranteed its security. Russia has now threatened Ukraine with a nuclear attack. Nirupama Subramanian explains the reasoning behind Ukraine’s initial decision.

Why NATO isn’t sending troops to Ukraine

In a bitter and emotional speech, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying it will fully untie Russia’s hands as it escalates its attack from the air.

Amid the war in Ukraine, NATO has been rapidly deploying troops to member countries across eastern Europe. What is Article 5, NATO’s provision that could result in a wider war?

Why Switzerland is veering from its traditional neutrality policy

As western leaders came together to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Switzerland broke its 200-year long neutrality policy to sanction Moscow and its leaders. The tiny Alpine nation the size of Haryana has had a neutrality policy in place since 1815. Even during the Second World War, it remained independent. Is the current decision an exception to its long-standing policy or a deliberate new direction in Swiss politics?

Why Russia is objecting to Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership

Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova announced that if Sweden and Finland were to become members of NATO, the move “would have serious military and political consequences”. Russia’s response came following NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s invitation to Sweden and Finland to attend a virtual summit regarding the situation in Ukraine. Neha Banka takes a look at the larger historical background at play here, one that is becoming increasingly important given the ongoing crisis.