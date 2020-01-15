Russian govt resigns as President Putin proposes changes in Constitution

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attend a meeting with members of the government (Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attend a meeting with members of the government (Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS)

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that the government he heads was resigning to give President Vladimir Putin room to carry out changes he wants to make to the constitution.

President Putin has proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping constitutional changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament and the prime minister, a move that could allow him to extend his rule after leaving the Kremlin. His current term as president ends in 2024.

Medvedev made the announcement on state TV sitting next to Putin who thanked Medvedev, a close ally, for his work. Putin will name Medvedev as deputy of the presidential Security Council.

Medvedev, a longtime close associate of Putin’s, has served as Russia’s prime minister since 2012. He spent four years before that as president in 2008-2012.

(Inputs Reuters)

