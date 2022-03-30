scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Must Read

Russian foreign minister Lavrov to visit India from March 31-April 1: MEA

Lavrov is expected to travel to India after completing a two-day visit to China.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: March 30, 2022 3:24:39 pm
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey LavrovRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to India from March 31 to April 1, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday. It would be the highest-level visit from Russia to India after Moscow launched its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24.

Lavrov is expected to travel to India after completing a two-day visit to China.  “Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 31 March-1 April 2022,” the MEA said in a one-line statement.

Follow |Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates

The Russian foreign minister arrived in China on Wednesday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Lavrov’s visit to India coincides with that of US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Truss will visit India on Thursday while Singh is visiting India from March 30-31.

German Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Jens Plotner is visiting India on Wednesday.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 30: Latest News

Advertisement