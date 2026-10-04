Russian drones hit pharma warehouse owned by Indians, killed staffer: Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russia attacked a pharmaceutical warehouse in Sumy with drones. The Ukrainian embassy in Delhi identified it as belonging to Indian owners.

A report in Ukrainian news outlet, Kyiv Independent, said, “In Sumy Oblast, at least three people were killed and 16 others injured in a series of Russian attacks, according to local authorities. On October 4, a Russian drone attack on a warehouse storing medical supplies in Sumy killed a 52-year-old employee and injured three others, local authorities said.”

Zelenskyy, in a post on X, condemned the “Russian attack” and offered condolences to the family of the person who was killed.

This morning, the Russians once again struck the Pivnichnyi Bridge in Kyiv with a drone. They attacked an ordinary pharmaceutical warehouse in Sumy with drones. Tragically, one person was killed. My condolences to the family and loved ones. In Dnipro, they struck a communications facility. Six people were injured as a result of these attacks. Overnight, the Russians launched 135 attack drones against Ukraine, more than 50 of them jet-powered. Kyiv, the Dnipro, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions came under attack. And among the main targets of these terrorists, as always, are ordinary residential buildings, critical infrastructure – everything that makes up normal everyday life. There are power outages in some communities. Our services are working at the impact sites. It is important that Ukraine is not left alone against this terror. This week alone, the Russians have used more than 1,900 attack drones, 1,700 aerial bombs, and 25 missiles against Ukraine. More than 800 of the drones were jet-powered, and Russia must be held accountable for this escalation. Today, Friedrich Merz @bundeskanzler – Federal Chancellor of Germany – is visiting Kyiv. A leader of a country that consistently demonstrates leadership in protecting the lives of Ukrainians from Russian strikes. We are grateful for all the support, and today we are preparing decisions to give us in Ukraine, and all of Europe, greater capabilities to defend ourselves. There will be important agreements between Ukraine and Germany. Russia must be stopped together. Thank you to everyone who is helping. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 4, 2026

“This morning, the Russians once again struck the Pivnichnyi Bridge in Kyiv with a drone. They attacked an ordinary pharmaceutical warehouse in Sumy with drones. Tragically, one person was killed. My condolences to the family and loved ones. In Dnipro, they struck a communications facility. Six people were injured as a result of these attacks,” he said.

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The Ukrainian embassy in Delhi said, “The aggressor does not care that this is not a military target. It does not care that this is a pharmaceutical factory producing critically needed medicines.”

The aggressor does not care that this is not a military target. It does not care that this is a pharmaceutical factory producing critically needed medicines. The barbarians do not care that the factory belongs to Indian owners. The hypocrites continue talking about the “historic friendship” between India and Muscovy. In reality, death and destruction are the true face of Russian fascism, hidden behind the mask. Our deepest condolences go to the family of the person who was killed. We also express our sincere sympathy to the Indian owners over the destruction of their factory. Punishment will be inevitable. And for now, what is needed are tough sanctions and the isolation of these criminals, not pushpa mala. — Ukraine in India (@UkrembInd) October 4, 2026

“The barbarians do not care that the factory belongs to Indian owners. The hypocrites continue talking about the ‘historic friendship’ between India and Muscovy. In reality, death and destruction are the true face of Russian fascism, hidden behind the mask,” it said in a post on X.

“Our deepest condolences go to the family of the person who was killed. We also express our sincere sympathy to the Indian owners over the destruction of their factory,” it said.

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“Punishment will be inevitable. And for now, what is needed are tough sanctions and the isolation of these criminals, not pushpa mala,” the embassy said.

Russia escalated its attacks on Ukrainian cities, and the aerial war has intensified, with Moscow menacing cities across Ukraine with hard-to-intercept ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones, while Kyiv has been striking Russia’s oil industry and businesses.

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Russian attacks damaged Kyiv’s northern bridge over the Dnipro river again Sunday. Video circulating on social media showed a drone striking the bridge and exploding as vehicles crossed. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two persons were wounded.

Russian assaults since Thursday have forced the full or partial closure of three of Kyiv’s six road bridges, suspending traffic and causing tailbacks in Moscow’s latest effort to disrupt life in the Ukrainian capital.

(with agency reports)